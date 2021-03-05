pedestrian killed

Woman killed in hit-and-run in southwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman has been killed after being hit by a vehicle in southwest Fresno.

The crash happened at Grove and Elm Avenues about 7:10 pm.

Police say it was a hit-and-run incident.

Fresno police are searching for the driver accused of hitting and killing a woman in a southwest Fresno street on Friday night.

Investigators say the woman was walking across the road after shopping at a nearby convenience store when she was hit by the suspect near Elm and Grove, just after seven.

She was not in a crosswalk at the time of the crash.

The suspect vehicle, described as a four-door light gray or silver vehicle, took off after the collision.

Fresno police say that vehicle could be a 2015 to 2020 Kia Optima and should have major damage to the front of it.

A witness tried to save the woman with CPR but it was too late.

Anyone with information on this deadly hit and run is asked to call Fresno police or Valley Crime Stoppers.
(This story is developing and will be updated.)
