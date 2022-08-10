Woman severely injured, roads shut down after NE Fresno hit-and-run crash

The crash happened in the area of Bullard and Angus in northeast Fresno just before 8 pm on Tuesday.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are looking for a reckless driver they believe caused a crash that landed a woman in the hospital with serious injuries.

According to police, a man in a black BMW was driving recklessly in the area, weaving between vehicles.

The BMW hit the woman's gray sedan, causing a crash that left her pinned in the front seat.

Fresno Fire crews rushed to the site of the crash and freed her, and she was transported to the Community Regional Medical Center with serious injuries.

Police say after the crash, the man driving the BMW walked away towards Bullard and Fresno, and then took off running northwest.

He was wearing green shorts and a green shirt.

Police are canvassing the area and looking for video surveillance as part of their investigation.

Roadways in the area will remain closed for several hours.

Anyone with any information about the incident is urged to call police.