FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Humane Animal Services is offering free microchips for your pets throughout the month of December.You can protect your pet with lifetime identification for no cost at all. The microchips can help get your pet back home where it belongs should it escape or get lost.You can stop by the shelter on Nielsen Avenue with your dogs and cats anytime Monday through Saturday this month between 10:00 am and 3:00 pm.You do not need an appointment.Pet owners must be present to register the chips.