Fresno man accused of deadly cane knife stabbing pleads not guilty

A man accused of murdering someone in front of a Southwest Fresno mini mart last month has entered a not guilty plea.Curtis Michael Davis appeared in court on Wednesday to answer to charges in the death of 54-year-old Bernard Jackson. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for next Friday.Jackson was stabbed several times back in April. Officers later arrested Davis after serving a search warrant at his home.Police say he used a cane that doubled as a knife to stab Jackson.Davis faces 26 years to life in prison if convicted.