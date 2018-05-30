FRESNO

Fresno man accused of deadly cane knife stabbing pleads not guilty

A man accused of murdering someone in front of a Southwest Fresno mini mart last month has entered a not guilty plea.

Curtis Michael Davis appeared in court on Wednesday to answer to charges in the death of 54-year-old Bernard Jackson. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for next Friday.

Jackson was stabbed several times back in April. Officers later arrested Davis after serving a search warrant at his home.

Police say he used a cane that doubled as a knife to stab Jackson.

Davis faces 26 years to life in prison if convicted.
