DUI CRASH

Fresno man hit and killed by suspected DUI driver on Disneyland Drive

Stefanie Lyn Bieser (Anaheim Police Department)

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KFSN) --
A Fresno man is dead after Anaheim police say a suspected DUI driver struck him on Disneyland Drive on Saturday night.

According to the Anaheim Police Department, 47-year-old Stefanie Lyn Bieser of La Mirada was driving a 2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser northbound on Disneyland Drive (near Katella Avenue) at about 11:04 p.m. on Saturday when she jumped the curb and struck a 54-year-old Fresno man, as well as a utility box and a tree.

The man had been walking southbound when he was hit. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died, and his identity has not yet been released.

Bieser was arrested for suspicion of Gross Vehicular Manslaughter while Intoxicated and Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol/Drugs Causing Bodily Injury. She was booked into the Anaheim Detention Facility on $100,000 bail.
