FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- This weekend, the Central Valley community is invited to hit the pavement to bring awareness to mental health.National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) is hosting a walk at Fresno's Woodward Park on Saturday from 7:30 am to 11:30 am.The group wants to raise $75,000 to help fund local mental health resources, including programs offered at no cost to residents.You can register here May is National Mental Health Month.