Grandfather shot and killed while watching TV, Fresno police unsure if he was intended target

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A loving husband, father and grandfather was shot and killed while watching TV in his living room Monday night.

Now, investigators are trying to figure out what led up to the shooting and said it's unclear if he was the intended target.

A man who lives near where the shooting happened was too afraid to show his face on camera Tuesday, saying he was shaken up from the shooting just a few homes away.

"It was shocking just to know about it. I stay up late night, watching TV, and we're right here in the same position as he is," the man said.

Monday night, a shooting along busy East Clinton Avenue, just west of Blackstone Avenue, left 61-year-old Gonzalo Ramirez dead.



Police said Ramirez was in his living room watching TV with his wife when a single gunshot pierced the mail drop slot, striking him in the upper body.



First responders arrived and pronounced him dead at the scene.

"It's just a random shot. It's just a strange, random shot," said Fresno Police Department Lt. Bill Dooley.

Investigators have not been able to determine if he was an intended target but said there's no indication this was gang-related.

Detectives found a single shell casing in the middle of the road they believe is connected to the shooting.

Shotspotter detected the gunshot, but no other shots were detected in the surrounding area.

"There's no indication that this is a problem house, problem neighborhood," said Lt. Dooley.

Family members said Ramirez was the sole provider for he and his wife.

They said he was a loving husband, father and grandfather.

Police are now looking for surveillance video or witnesses in the area so they can try to piece together what happened and a potential motive.

Neighbors in the area said crime isn't uncommon there.

"Shootings, hit and runs, you name it, it has happened," said a neighbor who did not want to be identified.

But he said he never saw issues at Ramirez's home.

"They're really calm and mellow, to themselves, like a lot of people do, to stay out of trouble," said the neighbor.

Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call them.

The family has created a GoFundMe to help with funeral expenses.

