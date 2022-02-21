Fresno police need your help to find a hit-and-run driver

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are calling on the public for anyone who witnessed a hit-and-run crash in central Fresno more than a week ago.The victim sustained life-threatening injuries.On Thursday, February 10th, detectives say a Mazda pickup truck hit a woman on Palm and Olive just after six in the evening.After the collision, the truck continued north on Palm until the driver lost control through a bus bench, stopping at a fence.Police say there were multiple witnesses on the scene and many left before officers got the chance to talk to them.If you know anything about this crash, you are urged to call Valley Crime Stoppers at 498-STOP. You can remain anonymous.Or you can also contact Fresno police.