Fresno police need your help to find a hit-and-run driver

The victim sustained life-threatening injuries.
EMBED <>More Videos

Fresno police need your help to find a hit-and-run driver

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are calling on the public for anyone who witnessed a hit-and-run crash in central Fresno more than a week ago.

The victim sustained life-threatening injuries.

On Thursday, February 10th, detectives say a Mazda pickup truck hit a woman on Palm and Olive just after six in the evening.

After the collision, the truck continued north on Palm until the driver lost control through a bus bench, stopping at a fence.

Police say there were multiple witnesses on the scene and many left before officers got the chance to talk to them.

If you know anything about this crash, you are urged to call Valley Crime Stoppers at 498-STOP. You can remain anonymous.

Or you can also contact Fresno police.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnohit and runcrimestoppersfresno police department
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Fresno man in hospital after being shot by neighbor, police say
You won't want to miss the Fresno County Blossom Trail this year
Valley family desperate to find dog that disappeared mysteriously
Veteran officer killed in police helicopter crash in California
Queen Elizabeth tests positive for COVID; mild symptoms
Fresno State students offering free help with preparing your taxes
Father of hit-and-run victim creates nonprofit to help other families
Show More
7 people shot in Turlock, police say
4-year-old boy punched in Times Square, mom tackles suspect
Wells Fargo customers lose thousands in Zelle scams
Fresno celebrates Black History Month with dance, food, art & vaccines
Loved ones mourn death of local LGBTQ advocate
More TOP STORIES News