Fresno Police net 14 DUI arrests during saturation patrol

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Police arrested 14 people on suspicion of DUI during a saturation patrol Saturday.

The department said officers also made 67 traffic stops and cited eight people for driving with a suspended license or no license at all.

Fresno Police have conducted saturation patrols over the past months, netting several arrests and citations.

The next patrol will take place on October 19th.
