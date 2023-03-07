California Department of Justice investigating Fresno police shooting that killed suspect

The State Department of Justice has opened an investigation into the Fresno Police shooting that left a suspect dead in northwest Fresno.

Police Chief Paco Balderrama says one officer was hit, but the DOJ reports there's evidence the suspect may not have been armed.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The State Department of Justice has opened an investigation into the Fresno Police shooting that left a suspect dead in northwest Fresno.

Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama says one officer was hit, but the DOJ reports there's evidence the suspect may not have been armed.

Chief Balderrama says gunfire was exchanged and one officer was struck in the chest, but the bullet was stopped by their bulletproof vest.

RELATED: Two Fresno Police officers shoot, kill wanted suspect in Northwest Fresno

New photos shared by the chief show what appears to be a bullet hole in a patrol vehicle and where the officer's vest was hit following the shootout at Herndon near Ingram.

More photos also show two firearms that were collected near the suspect's vehicle.

The State Attorney General's Office says its preliminary investigation contradicts the exchange of gunfire, indicating that the suspect who was shot and killed was not armed at the time of the fatal shooting.