Suspect shot and killed by officer in Northwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police say a suspect was shot and killed by an officer in Northwest Fresno

The shooting happened on Herndon Avenue between Ingram and Palm Avenues Saturday night.

No officer was injured in the shooting.

Police have not yet said what led up to the shooting.

Ingram and Palm are blocked off by the Fresno Police Department as detectives conduct their investigation.

Drivers should use caution if in the area.

