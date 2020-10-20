Fresno police see shift in where shootings are happening

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Police Department has responded to 564 shootings so far in 2020, more than twice the total of 275 at this same time last year.They've also investigated 50 murders compared to 34 this time last year.Authorities say most of the violence is gang-related.Captain Mindy Casto says, "There's a lot of gang tension right now. There's tension within the gangs, there's tension between gangs, and they oftentimes are trying to protect themselves in a sense, so everybody's armed."Casto says that's just one part of a perfect storm that has led up to this record setting year. Police put some of the blame on the 'zero dollar bail' policy.The Fresno County Jail has continued it long after the state's mandate ended because of overcrowding concerns and the extra space needed to mitigate COVID-19 cases.Authorities say the pandemic has also put more teens out on the streets and created other opportunities for trouble.Deputy Chief Mark Salazar says, "We have a lot of 14-, 15-, 16-year-olds armed with guns out there. We have a lot of our gang members committing fraud with EDD type fraud that have pocketed thousands of dollars in their pockets, and we're seeing multiple casings meaning multiple guns are being used. I haven't seen that in my two decades of focusing on crime."Salazar says the violence suppression effort that started nearly two weeks ago is getting results.Officers have made 147 felony arrests and taken 71 guns off the streets.He adds, "So far we've had no shootings in southwest closing in on a week. Southwest had been averaging seven shootings a week these past several weeks."Salazar says now that violence has slowed down in southwest Fresno, the suppression effort is shifting its focus to other areas of the city, including the southeast.The statistics below show how many shootings each area had between Jan. 1 and Oct. 14 compared to the same time period in 2019:Southwest: 164 in 2020, 74 in 2019Central: 126 in 2020, 50 in 2019Southeast: 149 in 2020, 84 in 2019Northeast: 44 in 2020, 33 in 2019Northwest: 64 in 2020, 29 in 2019