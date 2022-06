FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are investigating a deadly shooting that took place in southwest Fresno early on Saturday morning.The shooting happened in the area of Collins Ave and Tulare Street at around 5 am.Police received a Shotspotter alert that four rounds had been fired.When officers arrived, they found a man in his fifties or sixties with gunshot wounds.He was rushed to the Community Regional Medical Center, where he died.Police are investigating the shooting as a homicide.