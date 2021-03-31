Fresno restaurants welcome shift to red tier

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The customers are coming in and the tables are filling up at restaurants as Fresno County's shift to the red tier now means many hungry patrons can pick a seat indoors.Some businesses, anticipating the good news, got a head start, and were already seating customers on Monday night.Casa Corona in Fresno says it's welcome news as they've been ready for this day since the last closure.They have partitions between booths and COVID-19 guidelines will still be followed.They, along with many other restaurants like Mad Duck Brewing, have been creatively utilizing outdoor dining or take-out to stay afloat.At Modernist, owners say some will be able to enjoy drinks indoors come Wednesday as they're getting ready for a socially distant welcome to customers.The bar has had tremendous support throughout the pandemic and owners say the outdoor patio has helped compensate for the empty chairs inside.Chuck Van Fleet of Vino Grille and Spirits, says this is a step in the right direction but still says restaurants need to open on a grander scale."We're not going to be profitable until we're 75 to 100 percent (open).. this is just a BandAid. Wear a mask, social distance - we can't afford to go backward," says Van Fleet.