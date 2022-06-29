Protests against Roe v Wade ruling continue outside Fresno City Hall

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Protesters rallied outside Fresno City Hall on Tuesday, days after the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v Wade.
They say a new fight for abortion rights is just beginning.
Organizers encouraged the crowd to vote in November when Californians will decide whether abortion access should be a right added to the state constitution.
More than 100 people braved the hot weather and afternoon sun to make their voices heard.
"It just seems like everything that has been fought for women is being taken away," said student Evelyn Gamble.
RELATED: What does Supreme Court decision on abortion rights mean for California?
Loralee Bergdall with Women's March Fresno says she organized the demonstration to give the community a place to feel supported after the decision that led to women losing their constitutional right to abortion.
"I want any person who is unbothered by this to hear that this goes a lot further than just what we are seeing right now," she said.
The crowd was vocal about their concerns that Americans could see their right to contraception and same-sex marriage challenged next.
Across the street from the protest, Latoya Holland read Bible scripture to the crowd in response.
"I didn't come here to attack these people but I am glad they are here so they can hear the word of God," she said.
She said she was relieved to hear that overturning Roe v. Wade would mean outlawing abortion in parts of the US.
RELATED: 5 myths about abortion debunked as Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade case
Last week, hundreds of people against abortion rights marched to the state Capitol, opposed to a constitutional amendment that will be on the California ballot this November.
It would change the wording in the state constitution to guarantee abortion.
Jonathan Keller, the president of the California Family Council, was among the crowd at the Capitol.
"It would basically make it impossible for a future legislature to pass even common-sense legislation that people would agree on," said Keller.
He doesn't expect to see the state completely eliminate abortions, but wants to see restrictions.
This November will be the first time since 2008 that California voters will see abortion on their ballots in the form of a Constitutional amendment.
Protests against Roe v Wade ruling continue outside Fresno City Hall
'It just seems like everything that has been fought for women is being taken away'
ABORTION
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News