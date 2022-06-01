double homicide

Police arrest 21-year-old for Fresno double homicide; victims identified

Police said they were aware of a video circulating on social media depicting a fight between two girls before the shooting.
Woman, teen killed in SE Fresno shooting after fight caught on video

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Detectives have arrested a 21-year-old man in connection to a double homicide in southeast Fresno.

Nicholas House is accused of shooting and killing 19-year-old Nicole Diaz and 17-year-old Noah Golding in the parking lot of the Woodbridge Apartments on Argyle Avenue early Tuesday morning.




House was detained by police after responding officers spotted the vehicle he was in speeding away from the crime scene. The officers pulled the car over at Peach and Belmont Avenues.

House and the 16-year-old driving the car were both detained. Police said the teen has since been released and no charges are expected to filed against them.

Before the gunfire erupted, two women were fighting in the parking lot, investigators said. The fight was captured on video.

"We do believe that this particular incident stemmed from a prior argument between two females. Those females met at this location to hash out their differences," said Fresno Police Lt. Paul Cervantes told the media on Tuesday.

House was booked into the Fresno County Jail for murder charges.



