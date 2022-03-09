Police investigating deadly shooting in northeast Fresno

Officers responded to a Shotspotter call just before 5 am on Holland Avenue and Fresno Street, north of Ashlan Avenue.
Police say a male victim was taken to Community Regional Medical Center, where he later died.
UPDATE: Fresno police are investigating a homicide. The victim is a male, police could not provide an age.— Amanda Aguilar ABC30 (@AAguilarTV) March 9, 2022
Police say officers responded to the scene after a shot spotter call.
⚠️ Holland Avenue remains closed from Fresno to Augusta ⚠️ https://t.co/VzqOHHGQln
Detectives are now canvassing the area and looking for possible witnesses.
Authorities have blocked off Holland Avenue between Fresno Street and Augusta Street. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Fresno Police Department.