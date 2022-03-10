homicide

Man killed in suspected gang-related shooting in northeast Fresno identified

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities have identified the man who was shot and killed outside a home in northeast Fresno early Wednesday morning as 28-year-old Javonte Askew.

The deadly shooting happened just before 5 am on Holland Avenue and Fresno Street, north of Ashlan Avenue.

Investigators say Askew was taking his garbage cans out onto the street when someone opened fire on him.

Askew was taken to Community Regional Medical Center with multiple gunshot wounds and he later died.

Police say more than 20 rounds were fired. Detectives believe the shooting is gang-related.

This is the 9th murder in Fresno in 2022.

Investigators have not released further information about a possible suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call the Fresno Police Department.

