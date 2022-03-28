homicide

Man shot to death at central Fresno apartment complex, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are investigating after a man was shot to death in central Fresno early Monday morning.

Officers responded to Shotspotter calls at the Parks at Fig Garden apartment complex on Ashlan Avenue near West Avenue around 4:30 am.

Investigators say the victim had multiple gunshot wounds and died at the scene.

Homicide detectives are now working to determine what led up to the shooting. No further information was immediately available.

Officers have blocked part of the complex as they search for witnesses and surveillance video. The public is asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story.

