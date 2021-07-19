2 men shot multiple times in southwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are investigating after two men were shot in southwest Fresno Sunday night.It happened after 11 pm on Kern Street and Klette Avenue.That's when officers noticed someone driving a silver Buick driving with their lights off.When they stopped the car, they found the two victims inside suffering from gunshot wounds.One man had been shot six times, and the second was hit twice.Investigators said the men were conscious and breathing. Officers helped them get to Community Regional Medical Center for treatment.Both victims are expected to recover.Police said the suspects were last seen driving a dark-colored car. Anyone with information is asked to call the Fresno Police Department.