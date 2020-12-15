Man shot in the back at central Fresno apartment complex

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are investigating after a man was shot at an apartment complex in central Fresno on Monday.The shooting happened just after 8 pm on First Street and Terrace Avenue.Police say a 38-year-old man and his girlfriend were hanging out in a garage at the complex.The victim told officers he heard a knock at the door, opened it, and that's when he was shot in the back.He ran across the back alley and found a friend who called 911.Police have not revealed any suspect information, but they believe the victim knows the shooter.