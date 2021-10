FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are searching for the suspect who stabbed a man in central Fresno on Friday morning.It happened before 3:30 am at an apartment complex on Blackstone and Home Avenue.When officers arrived, a witness who called 911 took them to an apartment unit where the victim was suffering from a stab wound to his chest.The man was transported to Community Regional Medical Center. His condition has not been released.Police have not provided a suspect description at this time.