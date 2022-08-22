Fall semester classes begin for Fresno State

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fall semester classes begin Monday morning for new and returning students at Fresno State.

The university is one of 23 State University campuses across California.

About 56 percent of Fresno State's students come from Fresno County, while 82 percent come from the broader six-county region of the Valley.

Students began to return to campus last Wednesday with dorm check-in and other class preparations.

With some COVID restrictions winding down, there is a return to normalcy.

"We're really looking forward to the student union later this fall," says Andrew Esguerra. "It's going to offer expanded services, dining options and resources for our student population."

Many activities are scheduled this week as part of the university's Welcome Week. They're happening across campus Monday and Tuesday from 7:30 to 10 am.

A DJ in the Pit will provide music from noon to 1 pm Tuesday through Friday at the University Student Union's South Patio.

Keep in mind, traffic around the campus will be busy as students are looking for parking as they make their way back to class.