Fresno State to retire Rod Higgins' No. 22 jersey

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The best player during the best period of Fresno State basketball, Rod Higgins, will finally have his No. 22 jersey retired by the school.

A two-time All-American in 1981 & 1982, he was drafted 31st overall in the 1982 draft before a 13-year NBA career.

"Rod Higgins' tremendous contributions to Fresno State and the game of basketball make him more than deserving of this honor," athletic director Terry Tumey said in a statement. "As a student-athlete, Rod led our program to arguably the most profound era in Bulldog Basketball history and at the professional level, Rod achieved a long and successful career as both a player and an executive. We are proud that Rod Higgins' name will forever hang from the rafters of the Save Mart Center."

Higgin led the 'Dogs to back-to-back appearances in the NCAA tournament. In 1982, Fresno State went 27-3, reached the Sweet 16 before falling to Georgetown and finished No. 11 in the AP's final rankings (the highest mark in program history).

The Central Valley won thanks to his friendship with teammate Michael Jordan, who he brought to Fresno yearly for the "Rod Higgins Classic."

Higgins's jersey retirement ceremony will take place during halftime of the 'Dogs' game against San Diego State on February 24th, with tipoff set for 7:00 PM.

It'll be just the third retired jersey in program history, joining Paul George and Jerry Tarkanian.

