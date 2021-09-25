fresno state bulldogs

#22 Fresno State begins conference play with 38-30 win over UNLV

By , and Matthew Cardenas
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- In their first week being ranked this season, the Fresno State Bulldogs opened conference play with a 38-30 win over UNLV.

The Bulldogs moved to 4-1 on the season & 1-0 in Mountain West play while UNLV fell to 0-4 (MW 0-1).

The Rebels kept it interesting for most of the night as heavy underdogs, leading the Bulldogs 14-0 after one quarter and 14-9 at halftime.

Ultimately, Fresno State found a way to win after outscoring UNLV 29-16 in the second half.

Parlier native Jalen Cropper continued his strong play after having 14 receptions for 141 yards versus UCLA last week, finishing Friday night with 10 receptions, 108 yards and four touchdowns.

After also receiving national recognition following the upset win last week, quarterback Jake Haener threw for 378 yards and five touchdowns.



The Bulldogs' next game is at Hawaii on Oct. 2 with kickoff set for 8 pm.

Tune into Bulldog Breakdown on Sunday at 5 pm for in-depth analysis on the Bulldogs' win.
