FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno State's commencement will return to the Save Mart Center after nearly two years, administrators announced Tuesday.The university's ceremonies were canceled in 2020, and a joint graduation was held last spring at Bulldog Stadium for the class of 2020 and 2021.This year's ceremonies are scheduled for Friday, May 20, Saturday, May 21, Sunday, May 22.Anyone who wants to attend a ceremony will need to show proof of vaccination or have a negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours of the event.