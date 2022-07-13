Henry Madden's name to be removed from FS library after racist remarks found: CSU board

UPDATE: Henry Madden's name is coming off the Fresno State library.

CSU trustees just approved changing the name to "functional name" -- AKA "Library".



Prior @abc30 story: https://t.co/7C6GnBhNq9 — Corin Hoggard (@corinhoggard) July 13, 2022

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno State's library will have a new name.On Wednesday, the CSU Board of Trustees voted to officially change the name of Henry Madden Library.The vote comes after a Fresno State task force found racist and anti-Semitic remarks in the writings of Henry Madden.The committee spent weeks sifting through Madden's records and looking into how they shaped his views and actions as an administrator at Fresno State.In April, they found Madden's writings expressed Nazi sympathies and deep anti-Semitic views and racist remarks against African Americans, Chinese and Mexicans as an administrator for the university.There was no evidence of remorse or of Madden recanting any of his remarks.Fresno State's Academic Senate passed a resolution on May 2 for Madden's name to be removed.