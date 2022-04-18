fresno state

Fresno State to share findings from review of Henry Madden writings, potential library name change

By and ABC30.com
FS library could get name change after anti-Semitic writings resurface

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno State is expected to release findings Monday from a task force looking into alleged racist and anti-Semitic writings of Henry Madden, the namesake of the university's library, to determine whether or not the building should be renamed.

The committee completed the report after Madden's writings surfaced.

Fresno State professor Dr. Bradley Hart briefly mentioned Madden in his 2018 book, "Hitler's American Friends."

He said Madden expressed Nazi sympathies and explicitly stated his hatred for Jewish people.

RELATED: Fresno State library could get name change after resurfaced racist, anti-Semitic writings

Hart quoted a letter in which Madden wrote, "Whenever I see one of those predatory noses, or those roving and leering eyes, or those slobbering lips, or those flat feet, or those nasal and whiny voices I tremble with rage and hatred. They are the oppressors.... Whom do I hate more than the Jews?"

Three years later, Madden's words shocked the first Fresno State class assigned the book. They shared their outrage with the administration.

University officials said the papers they found stored in the library from the 1930s were shocking, prompting them to act.

The task force is comprised of 18 people who sifted through Madden's records and looked into how they shaped his views and actions as an administrator at Fresno State.

Committee members will hold a virtual round table discussion Monday at 1 pm to discuss the first part of their findings. Another meeting is scheduled to take place on Friday at 12 pm.

Both are open to the public. For more information or to join the meetings, click here.

