Looming CSU strike could impact Fresno State

The strike still could be averted if CSU and CFA come to an agreement before Monday.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Spring semester has begun at Fresno State, but classes could come to a halt just days from now.

After months of negations, the California Faculty Association union, CFA, and the California State University system still don't have a deal, and it appears that CFA members will be striking next week.

The CFA represents 29,000 professors, lecturers, librarians, counselors, and coaches across all 23 CSU campuses.

The union says they want better pay, increased counseling staff to support student mental health services, and expanded parental leave, among other things.

"We have put forward proposals that the CSU has largely ignored," Fresno State professor and Fresno's CFA President, John Beynon, said. "We are asking for a 12% increase to keep us with the pace of inflation, and they have been steadfast in offering a 5% for one year and nothing else."

If no deal is reached, CFA members -including those at Fresno State-- will be striking for five days next week from January 22nd through the 26th.

"I can tell you that the numbers look really good and that we've had more folks engaged in this particular action coming to meetings, fielding questions, signing up for their picket shifts than we've ever had before," Beynon said.

"We're going to see hundreds of people that are out on those picket lines."

Beynon added that faculty have been notifying their students about whether or not their classes will be canceled.

Fresno State student Christian Conti said he has yet to hear if any of his classes will be canceled but voiced his support for the strike.

"I think they have every right to everything that they deserve, and if they think that things aren't equal or fair for them, I think that they have every right to go off and not come and strike," Conti explained.

Fresno State has said the campus will remain open, and university operations, services, and events will continue as planned during the strike.

Third-year student Garrett Corson said 2 of his professors would not be striking, and he is still waiting to hear if his other classes will be canceled.

"I'll still come to campus, you know, just spend some time here by myself, probably just studying for those classes that I miss," Corson said.

Fresno's CFA Chapter President said the strike's goal is not to stop students from education but to help them by bettering the faculty and resources.

Action News did reach out to Fresno State about the strike, but the university was not available for an interview.

Students should continue to check in with their professors to see if class is canceled ahead of Monday's strike.

