sports

Fresno State suspends men's basketball activities after 2 test positive for COVID-19

All in-person activities are on hold for approximately two weeks as a precaution.
By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno State athletics is calling a timeout on the men's basketball program after two members tested positive for COVID-19.

"We followed the protocols necessary to isolate and monitor those individuals. We're moving forward with that process," says Fresno State Athletic Director Terry Tumey.

All in-person activities are on hold for approximately two weeks as a precaution.

Tumey says the two people who tested positive are in isolation, while others are in quarantine.

"We also began our contact tracing component, trying to see if there was contact with other people and organizations throughout the team and we will continue to monitor those individuals as we move forward," he says.

Tumey says the university is currently testing all student-athletes, coaches, and team employees three times a week using PCR swab tests.

He says the athletic department is taking additional social distancing protocols to ensure more people don't test positive.

"Right now our population traditionally is about 500 student-athletes. We have less than 200 athletes on our campus at this point in time. We have a weight room outdoors, dining is outdoors. We've limited ability for contact other than in just practice and play," he says.

The Fresno County Department of Public Health was notified immediately as soon as the tests came in.

In-person activities will continue will resume after team physicians and Fresno County public health officials deem say it's safe.

Tumey says the two who tested positive will have to be isolated for 14 days, test negative, and not have any symptoms before they can return.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsfresnofresno statefresno statecoronavirus californiacoronavirussportscovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SPORTS
Bryson DeChambeau lands on the cover of Sports Illustrated
Man donates 25,000 baseball cards to kids who lost collections in Creek Fire
Central Park Dance Skaters will WOW you
New sports complex opens in Cutler-Orosi
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno Police arrest man accused of stabbing 3 people during rally
Young voters hold the future in their hands
10-year-old Tulare Co. girl to be honored at Rose Parade
Fresno St. announces Dr. Saúl Jiménez-Sandoval as interim president
Creek Fire: victims hitting a wall with CA Fair Plan payouts
Fresno Co. secures $15 million to turn former hotel into housing for homeless
Students return to Sierra Unified schools
Show More
New details in case of Visalia man accused of murdering girlfriend
Man dies after crashing car into tree in Tulare County
Bond would help fund Central Unified schools and fix overcrowding
Police searching for men who robbed Kingsburg, Fowler gas stations
2 injured in head-on crash in Kings County, CHP says
More TOP STORIES News