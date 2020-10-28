Fresno State suspends men's basketball activities after 2 test positive for COVID-19

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno State athletics is calling a timeout on the men's basketball program after two members tested positive for COVID-19."We followed the protocols necessary to isolate and monitor those individuals. We're moving forward with that process," says Fresno State Athletic Director Terry Tumey.All in-person activities are on hold for approximately two weeks as a precaution.Tumey says the two people who tested positive are in isolation, while others are in quarantine."We also began our contact tracing component, trying to see if there was contact with other people and organizations throughout the team and we will continue to monitor those individuals as we move forward," he says.Tumey says the university is currently testing all student-athletes, coaches, and team employees three times a week using PCR swab tests.He says the athletic department is taking additional social distancing protocols to ensure more people don't test positive."Right now our population traditionally is about 500 student-athletes. We have less than 200 athletes on our campus at this point in time. We have a weight room outdoors, dining is outdoors. We've limited ability for contact other than in just practice and play," he says.The Fresno County Department of Public Health was notified immediately as soon as the tests came in.In-person activities will continue will resume after team physicians and Fresno County public health officials deem say it's safe.Tumey says the two who tested positive will have to be isolated for 14 days, test negative, and not have any symptoms before they can return.