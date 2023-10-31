Last Saturday's 31-24 win against UNLV gave Bulldog fans 24 unanswered points, a huge last-second interception, and another classic conference finish.

Another must-win MW game for Fresno State with Milk Can Trophy up for grabs

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Last Saturday's 31-24 win against UNLV gave Bulldog fans 24 unanswered points, a huge last-second interception, and another classic conference finish at Valley Children's Stadium.

But before addressing this Saturday's matchup with Boise State, Fresno State Head Coach Jeff Tedford praised his team's mental toughness during Monday's weekly press conference.

"The fortitude it takes to win tight games against really good football teams," Tedford said.

Senior Captain LB Levelle Bailey once again answered the bell in crunch time with a game-ending red zone interception against the Runnin' Rebels.

Bulldog Defensive Coordinator Kevin Coyle once again showed admiration for the playmaker.

"In all my years of coaching I've never been around one individual player that has made three significant plays like that at the end of the game," Coyle said in reference to Bailey's game-ending defensive plays against Purdue and Eastern Washington.

But, as the dust settled, everyone in the program turned their attention to the 'big one'. Boise State is now set to enter the Central Valley this weekend looking for revenge.

"Personally I've only coached against them here one time," Tedford said.

That one time came back in 2017 during Tedford's first stint as Head Coach, which also marked the last time the Bulldogs beat the Broncos at home.

"Doesn't take very long to figure out it's a big deal," Bulldog Offensive Coordinator Pat McCann said.

With Boise State's big win over Wyoming this past weekend, Coach Tedford said the Broncos are coming into town with confidence.

"They're coming off a high for sure," Tedford said.

Both teams now enter the contest (3-1) in conference, tied for second place behind undefeated Air Force.

"You can throw out records right now," Bulldog Defensive Coordinator Kevin Coyle said. "This is a winner-take-all at least for that one week."

This time around, it will be a new look for the Bulldogs with Mikey Keene under center, while the Broncos figure out a two-QB system with Taylen Green and Maddux Madsen.

"We got our hands full with him and the other QB," Coyle said.

Coach Tedford added that not much will change between the two signal callers.

"It's not like they're two different teams when either QB is in there," Tedford said.

But, what does remain constant is the bad blood.

"The two programs in a lot of ways are similar," Coyle said.

4 of the last 6 conference championships have gone to either side, as the Bulldogs look to defend last season's title.

"I foresee a typical Fresno State, Boise State battle," Tedford said.

Saturday's matchup is a rematch of last year's Mountain West Championship game, and if Fresno State can pull off the win it will be the first time the program has gained possession of the Milk Can Trophy since 2017.

Fresno State's Dean Clark was also named the Mountain West Defensive Player of the Week.

This honor followed a team-high eight tackles from the Senior safety in the Bulldogs' win over UNLV.

Clark also came away with an interception and fumble recovery.

The transfer from Kent State is the third Bulldog to win the award this year joining LB Levelle Bailey and CB Carlton Johnson, the most for the team since 2021.

