Fresno State hires Stacy May-Johnson as new head softball coach

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Stacy May-Johnson has been hired as the newest head coach of Fresno State's softball team, the university's Director of Athletics Terry Tumey said Friday.The announcement comes two weeks after Linda Garza stepped down from the helm of the Bulldogs.May-Johnson will be the fifth softball coach in the team's history. She was the head coach at Utah Valley University for the past two seasons. In her final season, Utah Valley won 24 games, the most for the program since 2013.Prior to that, May-Johnson also coached at Eastern Kentucky, the University of Louisville, the University of Iowa and Purdue University."I'm excited to lead the proud Bulldog program and build upon the incredible history that so many former legends have established," May-Johnson said in a release from Fresno State. "I look forward to getting out on the field with our current student-athletes and working toward our next championship."The Bulldogs finished the 2021 season with a record of 37-12.