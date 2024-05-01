Fresno State students supporting Palestine stage sit-in protest

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- With signs reading Freedom for Palestine, Cease Fire Now and Boycott Bombs, "Students for Palestinian Liberation" at Fresno State and their supporters gathered on campus Wednesday afternoon.

Organizers have a clear message -- support for Palestine -- and to stand with students protesting across the nation.

"And we are here today just to stand in solidarity with them to let them know that we hear them, we see the work they're doing, their organizing efforts are not going to waste, that we're all here fighting for the same thing, and that we stand in solidarity with Palestine," Haneen with Students for Palestinian Liberation at Fresno State said.

Messaging for the sit-in emphasized peacefulness encouraging people not to bring megaphones and to wear masks if they would like to remain anonymous.

Some faculty members stood alongside students in support of their cause and how the students are choosing to use their voices.

"This is what we teach them, right? To think critically and then assert their voices in civil discourse," Fresno State faculty member Samina Najmi.

Fresno State President Saúl Jiménez-Sandoval made a brief appearance to say hello to students, a move that some felt was important.

"If it's student-led, I am keen on supporting my students," Jiménez-Sandoval said.

In a full statement, Fresno State committed to supporting its student's right to free speech.

Fresno State is committed to fostering and sustaining a campus environment where there is the opportunity for the free and orderly exchange of ideas, values, opinions and differing views.



On Wednesday afternoon, a peaceful sit-in was held at the university's Peace Garden. The university is committed to upholding the rights of free expression, including the right to free speech and assembly, as outlined in the First Amendment.



The university's free speech website reinforces this commitment and provides helpful resources to the public and campus community. Fresno State is guided by its Time, Place and Manner of Free Expression Policy, which allows for free expression while promoting safety and maintaining instructional activities.

Organizers say they feel fortunate to be in a space where they have received support from campus leadership.

