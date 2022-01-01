Society

Fresno Street Eats hosts New Year's Eve Block Party

By and
EMBED <>More Videos

Fresno Street Eats hosts New Year's Eve Block Party

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Crowds of people came out to celebrate with craft beers and tasty food at the Fresno Street Eats New Year's Eve Block Party.

"Family, food and fun," says Yvonne Licalsi.

That's what brought a lot of people out to the Brewery District on New Year's Eve.

The event on Fulton Street brought local businesses together for one last event in 2021.

Some of the food trucks taking part only open for a few months learned valuable lessons this year.

"We learned to stock up," says Keith Felton, part-owner of Wing Your Bell. "There are a lot of food shortages out there, hard to keep the wings, so we learned to stock up on food and stay as busy as we can."

For people attending, it was a chance to celebrate safely outdoors amid the ongoing pandemic.

"Despite COVID, I had a pretty awesome time," says Jasmine Lares. "Made awesome friends, I couldn't ask for anything better."

"This coming year, I hope we can venture out, be a little freer, do more things," says Ernesto Medel."

Others -- understandably hesitant to share their New Year's wishes...

"We're not going to say anything because we don't want to jinx it," Licalsi said. "In 2020, we had a resolution of being more social and that didn't work out."

Despite the pandemic, 2021 rang in success for the small businesses we spoke with. They're hoping for that success to continue.

"Growing our business, keep profiting and feed the world," Felton said.

A lot of the businesses are looking forward to growing in the new year.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfresnonew year's eve
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Clovis Unified students head back to class amid new COVID protocols
Multi-agency operation cracks down on street racing in Fresno County
Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?
Receive a child tax credit? Look out for a letter from the IRS
Robots filling in staffing shortages at CA hotels, no tips expected
Man killed in suspected hit-and-run crash in Reedley, CHP says
Man shot by Fresno police, accused of stabbing K9 identified
Show More
End of an era: Classic BlackBerry phones will stop working Jan. 4
Jerry Dyer reflects on 1st year as Fresno mayor
Cressman's General Store selling stickers to help fund new flagpole
New proposal could change trend of customers moving to solar energy
Pedestrian hit and killed by alleged drunk driver in Tulare
More TOP STORIES News