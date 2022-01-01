Fresno Street Eats hosts New Year's Eve Block Party

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Crowds of people came out to celebrate with craft beers and tasty food at the Fresno Street Eats New Year's Eve Block Party."Family, food and fun," says Yvonne Licalsi.That's what brought a lot of people out to the Brewery District on New Year's Eve.The event on Fulton Street brought local businesses together for one last event in 2021.Some of the food trucks taking part only open for a few months learned valuable lessons this year."We learned to stock up," says Keith Felton, part-owner of Wing Your Bell. "There are a lot of food shortages out there, hard to keep the wings, so we learned to stock up on food and stay as busy as we can."For people attending, it was a chance to celebrate safely outdoors amid the ongoing pandemic."Despite COVID, I had a pretty awesome time," says Jasmine Lares. "Made awesome friends, I couldn't ask for anything better.""This coming year, I hope we can venture out, be a little freer, do more things," says Ernesto Medel."Others -- understandably hesitant to share their New Year's wishes..."We're not going to say anything because we don't want to jinx it," Licalsi said. "In 2020, we had a resolution of being more social and that didn't work out."Despite the pandemic, 2021 rang in success for the small businesses we spoke with. They're hoping for that success to continue."Growing our business, keep profiting and feed the world," Felton said.A lot of the businesses are looking forward to growing in the new year.