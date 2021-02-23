street racing

Fresno police chief to give update on efforts to stop street racing in city

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police will give an update on the department's efforts to curb street racing in the city.

The department has been working alongside the California Highway Patrol, Fresno County Sheriff's Office and the California Bureau of Automotive Repair to make city roads safer.

Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama will discuss the recent joint operation during a news conference at 12:00 pm.

We will be streaming the news conference. Check back here for updates.

Fresno police have been focusing on traffic enforcement through saturation patrols as the number of fatal collisions rises.

In December, four people were killed in a crash on Bullard and Palm minutes after police tried pulling over an 18-year-old street racer. Fresno police officers said that crash should have never happened.

Last year, Fresno police stopped 50 speed contests and made 76 reckless driving arrests.

