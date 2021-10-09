Fresno Unified faces bus driver shortage

"It means many days we have to consolidate bus routes," said Chief Operating Officer Karin Temple, "Which means students arrive late to school or in the afternoon they have to wait longer than normal."
Just this fall, the district started the semester with 15% of their bus driver positions still empty.
"Many years ago, we had a pool of subs we could turn to and now we don't," said Temple. "We're doing everything we can. We're aggressively recruiting."
The hit is even harder amid COVID-19.
"COVID has had an impact with drivers being sick," said Temple. "Just like any other industry, we're impacted the same."
Becoming a bus driver is no easy task. it takes 20 hours of classroom instruction and another 20 behind the wheel, but the district is willing to help every step of the way
"If there's candidates that would like to start new, we absolutely encourage that as well," said Temple.
For details on what it takes and how to apply visit Fresno Unified's website.