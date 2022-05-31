Fresno's 'magical teacher' with Disney-themed classroom gets surprised by 'GMA'

Carlanda Williams and several other educators got an after-hours ride on the new Guardians of the Galaxy Cosmic Rewind at Disney World's EPCOT in Florida.
They then appeared on "Good Morning America" to talk about the experience.
The King Elementary teacher was one of 50 educators selected through a contest to attend the Disney Imagination Campus.
"It was amazing! What was so cool was as we were coming down Main Street, there were people pointing at us saying, 'Teachers make a difference, thank you for your service,' and all of us were in tears," Williams said. "It was something I'll never forget, and I'm so grateful for it. It was magical."
A video Williams took of her Disney-themed classroom went viral in 2019.
