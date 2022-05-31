Society

Fresno's 'magical teacher' with Disney-themed classroom gets surprised by 'GMA'

The King Elementary teacher was one of 50 educators selected through a contest to attend the Disney Imagination Campus.
Fresno's 'magical teacher' with Disney-themed classroom gets surprised by 'Good Morning America'

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno Unified educator, known as "the magical teacher," got quite a surprise at the most magical place on Earth.

Carlanda Williams and several other educators got an after-hours ride on the new Guardians of the Galaxy Cosmic Rewind at Disney World's EPCOT in Florida.

They then appeared on "Good Morning America" to talk about the experience.

"It was amazing! What was so cool was as we were coming down Main Street, there were people pointing at us saying, 'Teachers make a difference, thank you for your service,' and all of us were in tears," Williams said. "It was something I'll never forget, and I'm so grateful for it. It was magical."

A video Williams took of her Disney-themed classroom went viral in 2019.

Carlanda Williams showed off her class at a new school this year on Facebook, complete with a "Small World" social studies area and more.



