Fresno Unified board votes to re-impose censure on Terry Slatic

By and ABC30.Com Staff
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Unified board members have voted to re-impose a censure on fellow trustee, Terry Slatic on Wednesday.

This action follows a filibuster by Slatic in late August that shut down a meeting while members of the public were trying to address the board.

A censure had recently just ended on Slatic stemming from an incident in 2019 where he was involved in a physical altercation with Bullard students. That same year, a Bullard High cheerleader tried to get a restraining order after she said Slatic "threatened" her cheerleading squad.

Before the meeting, Slatic said he wasn't concerned about being censured. He said he believes the move is in retaliation after he accused Superintendent Bob Nelson and fellow board members of violating part of the state education code.

The district denies those allegations.

