FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno's VA hospital is now able to serve our local veterans better.

It is now offering in-house prosthetic services.

Dan Marks was getting fitted with the very first prosthesis fabricated on location.

Marks served four years in the Navy and three tours in Vietnam.

He says the new equipment is life-changing.

The Fresno VA used to outsource its prosthetic services.

It is now the very first in the Veterans Health Care System to offer them in-house.