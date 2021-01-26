Fresno restaurant must pay $6,000 in fines for serving customers indoors last May

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The owner of the Waffle Shop in northwest Fresno will have to pay fines issued against the business for staying open during emergency orders last May.The restaurant's owner had been working to fight the fines from the city of Fresno, claiming the orders were unconstitutional.On Monday, an administrative hearing officer dismissed the claims and upheld the two fines for serving customers indoors.The first fine for $1,000 was issued May 8, and the other was from May 10 for $5,000.