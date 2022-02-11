Central California expected to break record high temperatures this weekend

High temperatures today will be 13 to 15 degrees above normal for this time of year. Maximum temperatures Saturday and Sunday will be 16 to 18 degrees above their typical values for the first half of February. Record warmth is expected in parts of the San Joaquin Valley. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/Y7SCo0yhDL — NWS Hanford (@NWSHanford) February 11, 2022

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Central California is bracing for an unseasonably warm weekend, as temperatures across the region hit the upper 70s.Fresno and Madera both set new record high temperatures on Thursday. Fresno reached 76 degrees, breaking the record of 75 degrees. Meanwhile, Madera also hit 76 degrees, breaking its previous record high of 73 degrees.Those spring-like temperatures will continue this weekend, with temperatures even nearing the 80s.ABC30 Meteorologist Madeline Evans says Saturday is forecast to reach a high of 78 degrees in Fresno. On Sunday, temperatures could reach 79 degrees.Madeline Evans says the warm-up is coming from a high-pressure system sitting over the West Coast. But it isn't supposed to last for long. By next week, temperatures will cool back down into the 60s.The National Weather Service in Hanford said temperatures will be 13 to 15 degrees above normal on Friday. On Saturday and Sunday, temperatures will be 16 to 18 degrees above normal.