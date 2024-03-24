FresYes still sees large turnout despite the wet weather

Rain and cold weather didn't stop people from coming out to this year's FresYes Fest.

Hundreds of people still went to check out the vendors, food, and live music.

While the rain came down on and off Saturday afternoon, the music kept playing at the FresYes stage downtown.

"It's Fresno," said Mike Oz, the co-founder of FresYes. "We can deal with a 100 degrees, we can also deal with a little bit of rain."

Hundreds of people pulled out their umbrellas as they continued to enjoy the beats, food, and drinks.

Cloudy and gray skies did not stop the large FresYes turnout.

Food vendors continued to make delicious dishes for people to enjoy.

"It's really cool to get out here and see all the local vendors and listening to them talk," said Evy Aguilera of Fresno.

"There's a guy out here selling custom rugs and he's really passionate about his project."

The sun did come out and peak through the clouds.

Oz said organizers are ready to roll with whatever the weather brings.

"I think what we would start to do is start picking out places where, maybe we shutdown this area and start moving people here," said Oz, "but some of it just depends of how much it rains and for how long."

Oz said even with the rain, he didn't plan to cancel Saturday's event.

He adds that some stores in downtown are participating in FresYes, which offer a chance for people to wait out the rain.

"If it's intermittent rain, you could duck into Full Circle really quick, you can duck into Sun Stereo, you can go into Tioga," said Oz.

Some FresYes goers who were at the event for several hours told Action News, a little bit of rain doesn't hurt.

"Hey, we're waterproof man, it's alright," said Saul Rodriguez of Fresno.

Organizers are glad that thousands still showed up despite the wet weather.

