Family displaced after house fire in east central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A family of five is being helped with a place to stay after a fire damaged their home in east central Fresno.

It broke out just before midnight Tuesday on Ball and Sylmar.

Crews say the four kids inside the home discovered the fire coming from the second floor bedroom and spread to two other rooms.

The kids and their mother were able to get out safely. Firefighters were able to contain the blaze to the second floor.

The Red Cross is helping the family of five.

Crews say they do not have a cause for the fire at this time.

