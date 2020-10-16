Fire damages 2 trailers at Friant mobile home park

It happened after 11:30 pm at Friant Road and Root Avenue.
The fire sparked between two travel trailers inside the park.
#FriantFire Firefighters have contained a fire in a mobile home park that damaged 2 mobile homes on Friant & Root, in Friant. Residents evacuated safely, one resident received minor injuries. Cause under investigation. pic.twitter.com/AnV65ClRob— CALFIRE/FresnoCoFire (@FresnoCoFire) October 16, 2020
Firefighters say the flames damaged both trailers, and one person inside suffered minor injuries.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.