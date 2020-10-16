Fire damages 2 trailers at Friant mobile home park

#FriantFire Firefighters have contained a fire in a mobile home park that damaged 2 mobile homes on Friant & Root, in Friant. Residents evacuated safely, one resident received minor injuries. Cause under investigation. pic.twitter.com/AnV65ClRob — CALFIRE/FresnoCoFire (@FresnoCoFire) October 16, 2020

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Firefighters are investigating after a fire sparked inside a mobile home park in Friant on Thursday night.It happened after 11:30 pm at Friant Road and Root Avenue.The fire sparked between two travel trailers inside the park.Firefighters say the flames damaged both trailers, and one person inside suffered minor injuries.The cause of the fire is under investigation.