Fire damages 2 trailers at Friant mobile home park

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Firefighters are investigating after a fire sparked inside a mobile home park in Friant on Thursday night.

It happened after 11:30 pm at Friant Road and Root Avenue.

The fire sparked between two travel trailers inside the park.



Firefighters say the flames damaged both trailers, and one person inside suffered minor injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.
