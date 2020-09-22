Cafe inspired by Mexican artist Frida Kahlo opens in downtown Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A colorful new cafe is now serving customers in downtown Fresno.The grand opening for the Frida Cafe was held on Monday inside the Los Panchos Mexican Restaurant on the corner of Fulton and Tulare Streets.The cafe is named after Mexican artist, Frida Kahlo.You can find some unique beverages like the Mayan Xoco and the Almond Citrus. They also serve Mexican sweet bread.The patio was at capacity during the cafe's opening."You can just really tell they put a lot of love into every detail of this establishment, and I just had to come to get a cup of coffee," said Fresno resident, Astrid Ramirez.The cafe even has a dog water station decked out in style."It feels wonderful. We've been waiting on this release for a long time, so it's finally good to get out and show some support," said Eloy Gonzalez of Fresno.