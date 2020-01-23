Gas leak in the North Valley causing evacuations and road closures

By
MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Crews are at the scene of a gas leak that forced some evacuations in South Merced.

Traffic is shut down on Martin Luther King Jr. Way from 13th Street to Childs Avenue.

The Merced City Fire Department was called out to this area around noon on Wednesday after a PG&E unit that's designed to proactively detect leaks did just that. The fire department evacuated a tire shop and an auto body business and set up a perimeter.

PG&E crews then arrived at the scene to start digging up the line so they can repair it. That process is still underway right now and it's expected to take at least a couple more hours, so drivers will need to take a detour.

Fire officials say they're glad the PG&E unit detected this leak before it had the chance to cause any more serious issues.

Gas leaks can lead to health problems if the gas is inhaled, and they also have the potential to cause fires and explosions.

But again, crews say the situation out here is under control. PG&E just needs some time and space to finish the repair.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
mercedgas leakpg&egas stationroad closure
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Second employee at Fresno's Amazon center tests positive for COVID-19
Central California coronavirus cases
Why Tulare County is seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases
Sanger opens free COVID-19 testing site
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
UCSF doctor fights for the lives of COVID-19 patients
How Valley businesses are evolving to cope with COVID-19
Show More
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Fresno fitness studio Spyn Cycle shutting down
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
More TOP STORIES News