Gov. Gavin Newsom to visit Fresno County Thursday after winning 2nd term

The governor was in the Central Valley a few days ago speaking to UC Merced students.

Thursday, November 10, 2022 7:20AM
Newsom is expected to take part in community service projects as the state works to highlight service opportunities.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Governor Gavin Newsom will be in Fresno County on Thursday after winning a second term Tuesday night.

The Governor's office says he will meet with service corps.

Newsom is expected to take part in community service projects as the state works to highlight service opportunities.

