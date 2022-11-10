Gov. Gavin Newsom to visit Fresno County Thursday after winning 2nd term

The governor was in the Central Valley a few days ago speaking to UC Merced students.

Newsom is expected to take part in community service projects as the state works to highlight service opportunities.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Governor Gavin Newsom will be in Fresno County on Thursday after winning a second term Tuesday night.

The Governor's office says he will meet with service corps.

