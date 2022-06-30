NE Fresno intersection shut down after shooting outside GB3

The intersection of Champlain and Shepherd will be closed off for several hours.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A shooting in the parking lot of GB3 in northeast Fresno has injured one person and sent a bullet flying into the popular gym.

One person has been hospitalized after being hit by a bullet.

Another bullet went flying at the front pane of the gym at Shepherd and Champlain, shattering the glass and entering the area where the children's daycare is located.

However, that part of the gym has been closed off for months and there was no one inside there.

Police say at around 3 in the afternoon, they were flagged down on the street by a person saying there was an incident in the GB3 parking lot.

They found a vehicle in the intersection outside the parking lot with a man who had been shot in his upper body.

Officer spoke with him, with witnesses in the parking lot and looked at surveillance video and determined there were three vehicles involved

An ABC30 crew at the scene saw a black sedan in the parking lot that is heavily damaged.

The intersection of Champlain and Shepherd will be closed off for several hours.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area.

We are working to get more details. Stay with us on air and online for updates.