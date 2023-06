1 killed, 1 hospitalized following shooting in southwest Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway in southwest Fresno after someone was killed in a shooting.

The Fresno Police Department says they received a ShotSpotter notification near South Geneva and East Lorena just before 7:30 Thursday morning.

Police learned there were two victims. One of them died from their injuries.

It is not known what led to the shooting at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.