George Floyd

George Floyd funeral services planned for Minneapolis, North Carolina, Houston

Over the next several days, George Floyd will be honored at funeral services in three separate states around the country.

The first service will take place on Thursday, June 4, at 2 p.m. ET | 1 p.m. CT | 11 a.m. PT at Frank J. Lindquist Sanctuary in Minneapolis, where Floyd resided at the time of his death.

A second memorial service will follow in North Carolina, where Floyd was born. That event will begin at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday, June 6, at Frank J. Lindquist Sanctuary in Raeford, outside of Fayetteville.

The third and final service will take place in Houston, where he was raised, at noon ET on Tuesday, June 9, at The Fountain of Praise. A public viewing will take place in Houston the afternoon before.

Floyd, 46, died after a Minneapolis officer pressed his knee into Floyd's neck for several minutes, even after he stopped moving.

A second-degree murder charge was filed against Derek Chauvin, who was caught on video pressing his knee to Floyd's neck. The three other officers at the scene - Thomas Lane, J. Kueng and Tou Thao - were charged for the first time with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. All four were fired last week.

EMBED More News Videos

Roxie Washington, the mother of George Floyd's daughter, remembered him as "a good man" during an emotional press conference, sharing a story about the birth of Floyd's daughter and lamenting the fact that she will grow up without her father.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyprotestgeorge floydu.s. & worldfuneralpolice brutality
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GEORGE FLOYD
Upland: Man charged after allegedly pointing rifle at protesters
Obama responds to civil unrest following George Floyd's death
Keke Palmer asks National Guard to 'march beside us'
Tips for talking to kids about race and racism
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
All 4 former officers charged in George Floyd death
1 arrested after man found dead in Merced County, deputies say
Central California coronavirus cases
Tips for talking to kids about race and racism
Hundreds gather for peaceful protests in the North Valley
Man shot outside of his apartment in Los Banos, in critical condition
22 shots fired at southeast Fresno home, police say
Show More
Police searching for 3 men who robbed downtown Fresno jewelry store
Merced man left heartbroken after motorcycle gifted by late wife is stolen
Hydroxychloroquine fails to prevent COVID-19 in rigorous study
'Dad changed the world': Floyd's 6-year-old daughter speaks out
Prescribed burns taking place in Fresno and Madera Counties
More TOP STORIES News